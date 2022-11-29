Native doctor machetes his neighbor to death for always accusing him of stealing

A native doctor identified as Idowu Talabi, was on Sunday November 27 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for killing his 30-year-old co-tenant, Isau Oluwatobiloba.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ikenne divisional headquarters by the wife of the deceased, who reported that she returned from Church vigil at about 6:00 am only to discover the lifeless body of her husband lying in the pool of his blood in their house at No 4, Best way Moro street Ikenne, after being killed by an unknown person.

Upon the report, the DPO Ikenne division, CSP Ibrahim Ningi, led his detectives to the scene, where it was discovered that the deceased was matcheted to death while sleeping on his bed. It was also discovered that there was no break-in at the scene and nothing was removed from the room.

These discoveries pointed to the fact that the killing was carried out by an insider, hence all the occupants of the house were invited to the station for…