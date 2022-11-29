Police arrest four over lynching of man accused of motorcycle theft in Edo community

The Edo State Police Command has arrested four persons who were allegedly among a mob that lynched a man over accusation of stealing a motorcycle in Benin City.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, November 28, 2022, said the man whose identity is yet unknown was beaten to death by the mob on Sunday, at Iyanamo Community, Off Ekehuan Army Barracks, Benin City.

“The victim was allegedly mobbed to death over an allegation that he stole an unregistered motorcycle,” the PPRO stated.

He gave the names of the suspects as Emmanuel Igube,19; Matthew Gimba, 39; Monday Nathaniel, 30; and Gabriel Akuba, 20.

Nwabuzor added that the four persons were arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting the Police in their investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed A. Dankwara, has frowned at the incessant cases of jungle justice in the state and therefore implores…