Bodies of two female kidnap victims discovered, three others rescued as troops destroy bandits camps in Kaduna





Troops of Operation Forest Sanity continued fighting patrols in Chikun/Kachia/Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, with three kidnapped victims rescued and several bandit camps destroyed.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, said troops discovered corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.

“The State Feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops engagaed bandits around Kwanti, Chikun LGA. As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops. The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight,” the statement read. “Upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims, identified as Muntaka Abubakar and Nwabueze John. Also discovered were the corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits,” “The corpses were evacuated…





