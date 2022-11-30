Kanye West picks up daughter North after finalising divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was on dad duty on Tuesday, Nov. 28, after his divorce with Kim Kardashiann was finalised.

 

The rapper, 45, was seen picking up his eldest child North West, 9, after she finished her basketball training.

 

North was snapped wearing a black Donda sweatshirt as she walked by her dad’s side. She paired the top with black shorts and light blue trainers. 

 

Their time together came after Kanye and Kim’s settlement revealed the pair would have “equal access” to their children. They also share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, following their seven-year marriage.

 

Despite the wording, reports suggest Kim will likely look after them for “80% of the time”.



Source: Linda Ikeji

