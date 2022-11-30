Man jailed for sexually exploiting 9-year-old girl in Maiduguri

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it has secured a five-year jail term against one Alhaji Baba Ali, for sexually exploiting a 9-year-old girl in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

According to the statement, 26-year-old Ali was arraigned and convicted on Monday, November 28, by Justice Jude Dakat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri.

“The convict – a 26 year old Male of Anguwan Doki, Maiduguri was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment with a fine of N500,000 for sexually exploiting a 9 year old female of the same address,” the statement read.