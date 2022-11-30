NANS apologizes to Aisha Buhari over Aminu Mohammed’s tweet, demands his release

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologized to the first lady and wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari, for the comment made by one Aminu Mohammed, a student of the Federal University, Dutse Jigawa, that allegedly forced her to order his arrest.
Mrs Buhari allegedly ordered his arrest over a Twitter post where he claimed that the First Lady was feeding fat on poor people’s money, opened up on his alleged travail.
A screenshot of the tweet purportedly posted by Aminu above
The Nation reports that in a statement released by its President, Usman Barambu, NANS apologized on behalf of the Nigerian students to the First Lady, while also calling for Mohammed’s release.
“The leadership of NANS received with concern the news of the unlawful arrest of Mohammed by the Nigeria Police on the instruction of Aisha Buhari. Upon receiving the news, I, Mohammed’s family and friends swung into action to trace the whereabouts of Mohammed. After…
