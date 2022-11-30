NAPTIP reunites 2-year-old victim of human trafficking with her teenage mother

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and Other Related Offences (NAPTIP) has reunited a 2-year-old victim of human trafficking with her 18-year-old birth mother.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the child, NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Fatimah Waziri-Azi, said the girl was deceptively taken from her mother at birth and sold.
“The public should be aware of individuals who parade themselves as “helpers” but prey on vulnerable persons. The Government of Nigeria, through its relevant Ministries, Department, and Agencies, at the federal and state levels, has the sole mandate over all issues of fostering and adoption
Source: Linda Ikeji