Strangers brought terrorism to Borno – Shehu of Borno

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, has said that terrorism was brought into the North-East state by outsiders who came to settle in Borno in the name acquiring Qur’anic education.

The monarch who hosted the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, in his palace on Tuesday, November 29, stated that both Borno and the Federal Governments had done well in the fight against terrorism and rehabilitation and resettlement of victims across the state.

Recounting how Boko Haram took control of 17 out of 27 Local Government Areas of Borno state before President Muhammadu Buhari took over power in 2015, the Shehu of Borno added that no local government in the state is currently under the control of any terrorist group.

He said;