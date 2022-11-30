Student who tweeted that Aisha Buhari ‘ate poor people’s money’ remanded in prison

Aminu Adamu Mohammed, the student of Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for tweeting a derogatory comment about First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Accompanied by a photograph of Aisha Buhari, Mohammed had put up a tweet, which reads in Hausa, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.” The tweet simply translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full.”

His lawyer, C.K Agu told BBC Hausa that he was arraigned in court by the police on Tuesday, November 29, where he pleaded not guilty when the charges against him were read out.

Agu further revealed that they’ve made several efforts since November 25 to get the student released on bail but to no avail.

He said;