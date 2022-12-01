Bandits kill 7, abduct 5 in fresh Sokoto attacks

Photos from the burial of the victims

Bandits have killed seven persons and abducted five others in separate attacks on some communities in Goronyo and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

The communities attacked include Bare, Kagara, Kojiyo in Goronyo LGA and Faji village in Sabon Birni LGA.

It was reported that six persons were killed in Bare and one in Kagara. The bandits also reportedly broke into shops and looted some assorted goods.

The Chairman of Goronyo local government council, Abdulwahab Goronyo, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits also rustled several livestock in the villages.

According to Goronyo, the attacks happened around 4pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

At Faji village, the bandits were said to have abducted five persons including a man and his two wives.

The abducted persons are Alhaji Yusuf, Suwaiba Isa, Dagumi and his two wives.

The victims were laid to rest on Thursday, December 1, 2022.