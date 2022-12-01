Doyin Okupe and 11 others expelled by Ogun chapter of Labour party

Doyin Okupe, the Director-General of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, has been expelled by Ogun state chapter of the party alongside 11 others, for violating its constitution.

Ogun LP chairman Michael Ashade and the party’s secretary Feyisola Michael who briefed newsmen at the end of their meeting on Thursday, December 1, alleged that Okupe and others have refused to pay their membership dues in the last six months, despite numerous notice of debt.

Others stripped of their membership of the party include Abayomi Collins, Hon. Abel Olaleye, Jagun Lookman, Olori Oluwabukola Soyoye, Mr. Gbadebo Fesomade, (former State Treasurer), Mr. Abdulmalik Olaleye (former State Youth Leader), Mr Jide Amusan( former State Publicity Secretary); Mr. Adeshina Wasiu Shojobi (former Asst State Youth Leader); Miss Deborah Adewale (former Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East) and Mr. Olatunde Abolade (former Asst State Secretary).

Ashade who accused Okupe of polarising the party…