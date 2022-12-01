Housewife arrested for aiding her husband in kidnapping

The police in Adamawa state have arrested a 36-year-old mother of eight, Bilkisu, for allegedly aiding her husband, Nafiu Yusuf, in kidnapping.

The accused and her husband, who was nabbed by the operatives of the command, were among the 27 suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police, S.K Akande, on Wednesday, November 30

According to the police, the woman was nabbed following the arrest of her husband who eventually led the operatives to his residence for a search. It was discovered that she helps her husband to hide the AK-47 riffle he uses in perpetrating the alleged crime.

When interrogated, Bilkisu denied the allegation but claimed that when she sighted the weapon under their bed, she decided to carry it and keep it somewhere for fear of her children. According to her, she had neither seen nor touched such a weapon before, and that she saw it after her husband left for the farm.

She claimed she hid the weapon for three days unknown to her that her…