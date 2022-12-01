Kidnappers killed her after receiving ransom

A man identified as Suleiman Adamu is mourning his younger sister, Asiyah, who was killed by kidnappers in Kaduna State.
Adamu, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, said the kidnappers killed his sister after collecting ransom.
According to him, Asiya was kidnapped 53 days ago.
“As we all know that, every soul should test death. I need you all prayers to my younger sister (ASIYAH). Kidnappers killed her after received the ransom. As i told earlier, she was kidnapped since 53days by kidnappers and finally she was killed by them. We submitted all, to almighty that to makes judges in the day of their evidents that to be useless,” he wrote.
Source: Linda Ikeji