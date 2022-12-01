Police arrest notorious female gunrunner, 6 suspected criminals, rescue 15 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested seven suspects including a notorious female gunrunner supplying arms and ammunition to a bandit leader, Dawa.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the police tactical team also rescued 15 kidnapped victims after spending 50 days in captivity.

The PPRO further revealed that six suspects were arrested for posing as bandits to place levies on their host communities.

The suspects are; Jamilu Mohammed of Gadar Manya village, Zayyanu Barmo of Manya Babba village, Abubakar Usman of Mandau Village, Lauwali Girkau of Girkau village, Sala Girkau of Girkau village and Abubakar Yahaya of Tungar Mani Village.

The sum of seven hundred thousand Naira, part of levies they collected from the villages were recovered from the suspects.

“On 29th November, 2022 at about 1615hrs, Police Tactical operatives arrested 6 Suspects…