Suspected kidnapper, John Lyon and his accomplice plead not guilty in court

Suspected ‘celebrity kidnapper,’ John Ike Lyon, and his accomplice, Emmanuel Angase, have pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, kidnapping, and armed robbery filed against them before the Bayelsa State Judiciary Complex, Yenagoa.

Recall that Lyon who used to be a cleaner in a bank, and the other suspects, were arrested in September this year over allegations of carrying out series of kidnappings in the state.

The suspects were on Wednesday, November 30, arraigned before the court where they pleaded not guilty to all the 14-count charges. According to the counts read out by the court clerk, John Lyon Ike, Emmanuel Charles Angase and others at large were charged on four counts of “conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 444 sub (a) of the criminal code law, Cap (C) Laws of Bayelsa State, 2006.

They were also charged on eight counts of “kidnapping contrary to Section 2 sub (1) of the Kidnapping and Other…