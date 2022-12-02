37-year-old businessman found dead in Bauchi hotel room two days after he was declared missing

A 37-year-old businessman, Chukwunonso John Chukwujekwu has been found dead in mysterious circumstances in Bauchi State.

The deceased, hailed from Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State but was a resident of Boi Village in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State where he was in the business of selling provisions.

According to reports, Chukwujekwu was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday, December 1, 2022, two days after he was declared missing.

The cause of his death remains mysterious as no one could give a clue as to what led to his disappearance in the first place before the death.

A member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the area, Comrade Joel Daniel said that the incident has left residents in total confusion considering the circumstances leading to it.

He confirmed that the deceased was found dead in a hotel room after he went missing, adding that the case was reported to the PCRC as well as the Police Division in Bogoro.

The…