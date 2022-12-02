Aisha Buhari bows to pressure and withdraws case against critic Aminu Mohammed

Mrs Aisha Buhari has withdrawn the defamation case against Aminu Mohammed, a student of Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for allegedly defaming her on Twitter sometime back.

Her lawyer, Fidelis Ogbobe, was at the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Friday, December 2, where he disclosed that the president’s wife has withdrawn the case following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

The first lady had dragged Aminu before the court over a tweet he posted claiming that she was feeding ‘fat’ on poor people’s money.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa, read: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.” It loosely translates as “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money.” A picture of Aisha was also posted with the tweet.

After two weeks in detention, Mohammed was arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Maitama, on Tuesday, November 29. Although he pleaded not guilty, the judge ordered that he…