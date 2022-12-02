DSS warns against flaunting of wealth on social media





The Directorate of State Services, DSS, has warned upwardly mobile individuals, especially the youth, to desist from the growing fad of reckless display of material wealth so as not to attract the attention of violent criminals, especially kidnappers and armed robbers.

The agency opined that coming at a time that criminality is getting more sophisticated and violent, this fad simply ”makes no sense.” According to the security agency, these criminals are always on the watch out for an opportunity to strike.

”Even if the wealth flaunter adequately secures himself or herself, what about their loved ones who are put at risk? The unfortunate thing is that what these individuals see as “wealth” is not much in real terms, particularly if they have no sure means of sustaining the income. Many celebrities have flaunted wealth only to turn beggars a few years down the road. We advise anyone who feels he or she has arrived materially to apply common sense. They should save for the rainy…





Source: Linda Ikeji