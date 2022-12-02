Governor Ortom denies sending thugs to assault former LG chairman

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has denied claim of sending thugs to attack Hon. Joseph Asawa, the immediate past Chairman of Ushongo local government area.

In a statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, his Chief Press Secretary, Ortom accused Asawa of seeking attention and trying to curry favour from the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The statement read;