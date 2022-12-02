“I like Hitler” Kanye West goes on antisemitic tirade during interview and expresses admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis (video)

Kanye West went on an antisemitic tirade and praised the Nazis and Adolf Hitler, who oversaw the murder of about 6 million Jews.

The rapper made an appearance Thursday, Dec. 1, on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars program.

During their chat, Jones told Kanye: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”

Kanye, who was wearing a hooded mask that covered his entire face, responded: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone.

Kanye continued: “And Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they…