Monarch kidnapped by gunmen in Ondo

The Oloso of Oso in Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, has been abducted by gunmen.

The Ondo monarch was abducted from his palace around 10:15pm on Thursday, December 1.

Sources told The Nation that the gunmen fired shots at the door to break into the Oba’s room after the occupants refused to open the door. Nobody was injured during the attack.

A source said;

“When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered. “At this point, they started shooting . They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away. None of the family members had been contacted but we knew they were kidnappers”

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said;