Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loved up in first trailer for their Netflix documentary (photos/video)





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Neflix documentary will be released on December 8. The first trailer for the documentary has been shared, giving a glimpse into the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple were love-up in most of the shots shared in the trailer. See below. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







