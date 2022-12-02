Two men arrested for being in possession of carbonized human skull

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for being in possession of a carbonized human skull.

In a statement released, the Commandant of the Corps, David Akinremi, said the two suspects identified as Busari Aliu and Adetayo Segun, were arrested on Sunday, November 20 in the Agunboye Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State. According to him, the suspects specialize in exhuming corpses at the Agunboye burial ground, removing the skulls, and later selling them to other members of their ritual gang.

The statement in part reads