70-year-old man with four wives arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl in Zamfara

A 70-year-old man with four wives and 20 children has been arrested by Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery Committee for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Parading the man alongside other suspects on Friday, December 2, 2022, the chairman of the committee, Bello Bakyasuwa, said the suspect confessed to have raped the teenage girl twice.

Bakyasuwa said the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the committee while trying to rape the girl for the third time along Yan mangwarori area in Gusau town last Thursday.

“The rapist was arrested following a report from his family members who were not happy with what he has been doing with little girls in his matrimonial home. He was trailed and arrested as he was about to perform his nefarious act.,” the chairman said.

Bakyasuwa said he would not reveal the names of both the rapist and the girl that was raped for some reasons.

He, however, explained that the names would be revealed as soon as the suspected rapist is taken to…