Chrisean Rock shows off black eye she allegedly gave rapper Blueface (video)

Chrisean Rock went online to boast about beating up her boyfriend Blueface and giving him a black eye.

The musical artist went on Instagram Live with Blueface last night, Dec. 2, and during their chat, she showed a video of Blueface with a black eye and then said it was from the time she “beat you up”.

The couple’s relationship is an abusive one. Blueface was once seen putting hands on Chrisean as they fought in public.

Also, Chrisean was once seen with a broken lip and black eye but she later came out to defend Blueface and denied he was her attacker.

Watch the video below.