FG lost N113m over Abuja-Kaduna railway closure – NRC

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, said the Federal Government lost about N113m over the closure of the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

The route was closed for over eight months after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on March 28, 2022. During the attack, about 14 persons were killed and 63 were officially declared abducted.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday, Dec. 3, Okhiria said asides from the loss to the government, individuals also suffered losses due to the halt of operations on the route.

He said, “The last time we checked that was between the months of February to August. We have lost about N113 million.

“Using what we were earning between Jan and March, so we had to use it as a working document.

“Although, when the train was working, there are a lot of other businesses that were going on.

“There were people selling on the train, there were people selling around the…