Flordia man confesses to killing his mum ‘because she never pushed me to be a man’

A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday, Nov. 29, because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said.

Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of killing his mother at her home in Kissimmee, Florida, and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

A bloody Sisley confessed to the crime after authorities caught him on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, he confessed and said, “I would do it again.”

When a detective asked if Sisley thought his mother deserved to get stabbed, the statement said he responded, “Yes. Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

Sisley was booked in the Osceola County Jail on a charge of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities have said additional charges are forthcoming.

Jail records Friday, Dec. 2, showed Sisley remained…