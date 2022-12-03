“Hitler was a demonic figure” Joe Biden calls out antisemitism after Kanye West’s ‘I like Hitler’ comment

US President Joe Biden has called on political leaders to reject antisemitism “wherever it hides”.

 

He made the call on Twitter, just a day after rapper Kanye West went on a tirade praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

 

Biden wrote in a tweet: “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

