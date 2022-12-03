INEC office set ablaze in Imo

Hoodlums have set ablaze an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State.

They also kidnapped some construction workers who were later rescued.

The development comes days after an office of the commission was set ablaze in Ebonyi State, with electoral materials, including ballot boxes, destroyed.

Commenting on the Imo attack, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the incident happened in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo.

In a statement, he said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported the attack.

Festus Okoye said in a statement on Friday, Dec. 2: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that our office in Orlu Local Government Area was attacked. The incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, 1st December 2022.

“The building, which is undergoing extensive…