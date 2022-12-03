Married TV host, T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with colleague, Amy Robach

TV host, T.J. Holmes reportedly had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh, before his recent escapades with “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity.

“Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed.

Another also said that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.”

Holmes was based in New York and Singh working as a producer for the show from Los Angeles when their affair began in 2016.

Holmes was reportedly a “GMA” correspondent at the time and they always met for romps during his travels.

Singh, who is also a yoga teacher and mediator, left the show in 2018 and moved to New York, where she started working as a producer for CBS Mornings. That’s when…