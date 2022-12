The traditional wedding of former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Unoaku Anyadike and her man, Abdul, is ongoing in Ile-Ife, Osun State. The 28-year-old former beauty queen had earlier shared her pre-wedding photos. The post Photos from the traditional wedding of ex-beauty queen, Unoaku Anyadike appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji