The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reacted to the federal government’s claim of states being responsible for the increase in poverty rate in the country.

NGF’s spokesperson, AbdulRazaque Bello-Barkindo in a statement released on behalf of Governors, said the claim is baseless and far from the truth.

He stated that dereliction of duty from the centre is the main reason why there’s an increase in poverty rate.

The statement read;