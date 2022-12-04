The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reacted to the federal government’s claim of states being responsible for the increase in poverty rate in the country.
NGF’s spokesperson, AbdulRazaque Bello-Barkindo in a statement released on behalf of Governors, said the claim is baseless and far from the truth.
He stated that dereliction of duty from the centre is the main reason why there’s an increase in poverty rate.
The statement read;
“The tirade early this week by the minister of state for budget and national planning Clement Agba, on the 36 Governors, where he blamed them for the rising poverty index in the country came to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as a surprise,” the statement reads.
“The minister got his message totally wrong. His attacks are not only unnecessary, but they represent a brazen descent into selective amnesia. It is also diversionary as far as the Governors are concerned.
“The minister who should be responding to a question demanding to…
