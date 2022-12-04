Grandma, two other women arrested as NDLEA seizes tramadol, cannabis, 2000 bottles of codeine and 1.4 kg Meth concealed inside custard tins

A 60-year-old grandmother, two other women and two men were among those arrested during interdiction operations in which 5,527.15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis sativa, as well as 132,090 tablets of tramadol and 2,000 bottles of codeine were recovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA across four states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the past week.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, December 4, 2022, said the grandma, Mrs. Ibinosun Sandra Esther was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state in a follow up operation following the seizure of 5.5kg Loud variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.

The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter was concealed in two giant Speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos on board an Airpeace Airline flight.

In a related…