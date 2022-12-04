Naval officers allegedly stab police officer to death in Lagos

Four Naval officers have been accused of attacking an anti-robbery police patrol team in the Satellite town area of Lagos state, stabbing one of the police officers identified as ASP Abion Hezikel to death on Saturday, December 3.

According to police sources who confirmed this incident to LIB, the four Naval officers were riding on a motorcycle when they accosted a team of police officers on anti-robbery patrol within the Oluti area in Satellite town.

It is however not clear what led to their disagreement. The naval officers who have been identified as S/NO. 20507 Onyekachi Egwumian, 27, S/NO. 16933 Ebube Growth, 28, and two others who are currently at large allegedly attacked the officers and in the process stabbed ASP Hezikel in his chest with a jack knife as well as injured three others who tried to mediate during the disagreement.

The Divisional Police Officer for Satellite town was immediately alerted and he mobilized for the injured officer and the three others…