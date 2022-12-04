NDLEA declares notorious Abuja drug lord, ‘Ibrahim Bendel’ wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared an Abuja drug lord, Ibrahim Momoh a.ka. ‘Ibrahim Bendel’ wanted.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, December 4, 2022, said the suspect is an ex-convict who escaped from jail in 2020.

“Operatives stormed the warehouse of a notorious drug lord and an ex-convict, Ibrahim Momoh, alias Ibrahim Bendel who escaped from prison custody to return to his criminal trade and recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kgs,” the statement read.

“Though the fleeing drug dealer is still at large and is wanted by the Agency, his warehouse keeper, 55-year-old Ghanaian, Richard Forson Gordon was arrested.

“Ibrahim Momoh was first arrested on 27th November, 2014 with the same substance weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd of April, 2020 but escaped from jail after three months.