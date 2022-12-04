Police gun down wanted leaders of dreaded ‘Momotimi gang’ who killed youth leader in Delta

The late youth leader

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have killed two notorious suspects who have been on its wanted list for their criminal exploits in Warri and other parts of the state.

The deceased suspects, 29-year old Gift Famous aka ‘Bobone’ and 25-year old Edafe Friday Onaibe aka ‘LASLAS 1500’ were shot dead in a gun duel with police operatives at Opete community in Ovwian-Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, December 4, 2022, said the suspects were members of the dreaded ‘Momotimi gang’

He said before the duo gave up the ghost, they confessed to several robberies, assassination, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu, a youth leader in Ekpan community.

Abugu, a father of four from Udumoto quarter, was murdered on August 18, 2022.

Gift Famous confessed to killing Abugu because he took over the position of quarter chairman…