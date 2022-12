Deborah Eneche, daughter of Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Eneche, has released her pre-wedding photos.

Deborah is getting married to Sam Hawthorn Uloko, founder of Hawthorn media and the head of the media unit at Dunamis Headquarters in Abuja.

Sharing their pre-wedding photos, she wrote;

Thank you for being an extension of God’s love for me and to me

I’m so excited for forever with you.

I love you with every heartbeat