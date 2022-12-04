Three Millionaires Emerged In Lush Hair “Braid To Millions” Promo, More Winners To Follow

In less than a month since the Lush Hair Braid to Millions nationwide promo was launched, winners are beginning to emerge in large numbers and already redeeming their fantastic prizes across the nation. So far, 3 millionaires have emerged, 2 from Anambra and 1 from the city of Ibadan.

Out of the 10 lucky winners billed to win 1 million naira each, three have emerged from the south-east & south-western part of the country. While loads of other interesting gifts are equally being won daily, such as electronic gadgets- Smart phones, television, home appliances: deep freezer, generator, food stuff,

However, the GRAND PRIZE OF A BRAND-NEW CAR for the luckiest winner is still up for grabs.

To participate in this exciting promo, purchase any pack of Lush Hair braiding extension i.e Wow Braid, Ready Braid, Mega Braid or Jumbo braids. Open the flap and scratch the panel to reveal a unique pin. Text the unique numbers to 38353, expect a feedback message containing another unique…