507 doctors left Lagos for UK in 2 years





Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has disclosed that 507 doctors left the South-West state in the last two years for UK.

The association’s Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, who called on the federal and state governments to address the problem of brain drain in the health sector during an interview with Punch, said medicine might go into extinction in the country if the problem persists and is not treated as an emergency.

“There is a very big challenge about brain drain. I have said several times that we have to be very deliberate about how we tackle this. “There is a pull and push syndrome that is affecting doctors leaving Lagos State. Last month alone, we had over 100 doctors who left Nigeria for the UK and about 80 of them were from Lagos State. “During the COVID-19 in 2020, 81 doctors moved from Lagos to the UK. They had a special plane that came to carry them from the UK. Between March 2020 and October 2022, we lost 507 doctors from Lagos…





Source: Linda Ikeji