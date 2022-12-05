Benue state Commissioner and three others kidnapped

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, alongside Honourable Agbo Ode, one of his in-laws and the driver on Sunday night, December 4, at about 8.45pm.

According to reports, they were kidnapped along David Marks Farm, after Akpa Otobi while on their way from Otukpo to Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue state.

The commissioner was said to have attended a Church programme, where Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial district, dedicated his newly inaugurated Campaign Council to God at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo and was going to his village in NDEKMA, Utonkon District of Ado LGA after the Church programme when the gunmen who laid an ambush struck and whisked them away.

The state police have since recovered his official vehicle and deposited it at the Divisional Police office in Otukpo.

Efforts are currently being made to rescue the victims unhurt.