‘He’s sick, he’s old, but he will go home’

Pele’s daughters, Flavia and Kely Nascimento have revealed that the football legend is not close to death after he was admitted to hospital to treat a respiratory infection that was aggravated by Covid.

They said Pele was ‘not at risk’ despite reports claiming he had been placed in ‘palliative care’ after being admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Flavia and Kely thanked fans for their concerns but said Pele is ‘not ready to say goodbye’ and insisted he will ‘go home again’ once he recovers from his lung infection.

They dismissed claims that Pele was in the ICU and even revealed how the 82-year-old had been watching Brazil at the 2022 World Cup and how he had been discussing their progress over the phone with his grandson.

Kely, Flavia, and Arthur Arantes do Nascimento updated Pele’s fans during an interview on Sunday evening. They said Pele, who is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer, is expected to…