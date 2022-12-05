Nigerian woman declared missing by police in the UK

A 53-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Taiwo has been declared missing by the Metropolitan Police Service, United Kingdom.

In a tweet during the weekend, the Bexley Borough Police said the woman was last seen on December 1, 2022.

The police asked anyone who comes in contact with her to call 999 quoting 22MIS042779.

“MISSING – Please help us locate #missing 53yr old Taiwo. Last seen at 12.00hrs on 01/12/22. Missing from #crayford Description – 5ft9, braided hair, last seen wearing black jacket, black trainers carrying Sainsburys bag. Any info or sightings please call 999 quoting 22MIS042779,” it tweeted.