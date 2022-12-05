Three teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old Nigerian boy and one other in London

Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys, Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo in south-east London.

Solanke and Bartolo were stabbed to death a mile apart on Saturday, 26 November 2022.

Solanke was found wounded in Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead while Bartolo, was discovered in Sewell Road, in Abbey Wood, on the same day.

The third suspect, Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday, December 2, and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later charged with the murders.

The Metropolitan Police previously said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later that day in connection with the murder.

Police said that the killings were linked.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at the two separate locations.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were also sent to the scene,…