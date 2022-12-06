Actor Adeniyi Johnson apologizes to his wife Seyi Edun over video with a fan with led to claims of an alleged affair (video)

Actor Adeniyi Johnson has publicly apologized to his wife and actress, Seyi Edun, over a over with a fan which led to claims of an affair.

Adeniyi who insisted that the fan he made a video with in his car was being overzealous, also claimed that she approached him for a photo while he was driving out and he couldn’t get down from his car because he was rushing to another set.

The actor who apologized to his wife over the buzz the video generated, subsequently promised to get to the root of the matter. Adeniyi also asked the lady to publicly reveal if they know each other beyond the video they made.

He wrote;