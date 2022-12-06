Around 300 civilians killed in massacre by rebels

??????

Around 300 people died in an attack on villagers i9n eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week by the M23 rebel group.

Congo has been locked in a months-long conflict with the notorious armed group M23 with the latest violence coming just five days after a ceasefire was agreed between the rebels and Congolese forces.

The army originally accused the M23 insurgents of killing at least 50 civilians in Kishishe village in eastern North Kivu province last week, before the government put the number of dead at more than 100.

But on Monday, December 5, Congolese government minister Julien Paluku and government spokesman Patrick Muyaya laid out updated figures for the deadly attack during a press briefing, citing data collated by civil society and communities in the region.

“We are looking at around 300 deaths” of “people known to be regular inhabitants of Kishishe,” Paluku said, saying the victims had no connection with militia groups.

“Every community has been able…