Body of missing 3-year-old boy retrieved from pit toilet

The body of a three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in a village outside Vuwani in Limpopo, South Africa on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, in a statement on Tuesday, said the boy was last seen by his uncle on Sunday morning at Tshino Nditwanin village before his disappearance was reported to the police.

Ledwaba said several units, including the K9 search and rescue team, emergency services and local police, embarked on a search “which culminated in this horrific discovery”.

He said the team conducted a thorough search focusing inside the victim’s yard after the K9 unit reacted in the vicinity of the pit toilet.

“The members started digging the pit toilet after conducting tests to determine what might be inside. The body was found and handed over to local police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on parents to practise extra care when looking…