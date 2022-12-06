Cult clash claims three lives in Delta community

A clash between two rival cult groups claimed at least three persons in Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the alleged murder of one Ekene, a member of a rival cult group in Ogwashi-Uku by a five-man gang over land issue triggered killings among rival cult groups.

Sources said the deceased was missing for about two days without anyone knowing his whereabouts.

“But on the third day, some youths saw one of the suspects who allegedly participated in the murder of Ekene riding on his motorcycle,” a source said.

“The youths gave the young man a hot chase and succeeded in apprehending him. On interrogation, he confessed to the murder of Ekene and also named others who participated in the crime.

“The killers are a rival cult gang who murdered Ekene over land issue. The Suspects even took them to the shallow grave where they buried Ekene after killing him. It is the cult members of the deceased that…