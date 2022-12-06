”He has never come to the house. He has never called”- Actress Yvonne Jegede calls out her ex, Kunle Fawole, for neglecting their four-year-old son (video)

Actress Yvonne Jegede has called out her ex-husband, Kunle Fawole popularly known as Abounce, for neglecting their four-year-old son, Xavier, since he was born four years ago.

Recall that Yvonne and singer, Abounce got married in February 2017 and welcomed Xavier in November of the same year. They however went their separate ways two years after their union.

In a recent interview with actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Yvonne spoke about the crash of their marriage. She said what led to the break up of their marriage wasn’t really worth it. She said they were best friends before they eventually tied the knot but that they were not just on the same page. She said if she had stayed back in the marriage just because of what people would say, she would have been unhappy. She added that right now, they are not on talking terms.

With regard to their son, Xavier, Yvonne revealed that while she was pregnant, Kunle never bothered to be part of her pregnancy journey.

