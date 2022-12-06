I am good to my wife because she is submissive, bows her head and folds her hands behind her back when I speak to her

A Bayelsa lawyer, Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu, has said he is good to his wife because she is submissive, doesn’t check his phone, bows her head and folds her hand behind her back when he speaks to her.

Aluzu stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, December 5, while responding to a lady who said he is different from the image he portrays on social media.

“This man is a kind, loving, generous and caring man to his beautiful wife. Sometimes I pity young guys following his “Dear kings” series because he is living happily at home.” the lady added.

Responding to the post, the lawyer wrote;