I am good to my wife because she is submissive, bows her head and folds her hands behind her back when I speak to her

A Bayelsa lawyer, Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu, has said he is good to his wife because she is submissive, doesn’t check his phone, bows her head and folds her hand behind her back when he speaks to her.
Aluzu stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, December 5, while responding to a lady who said he is different from the image he portrays on social media.
“This man is a kind, loving, generous and caring man to his beautiful wife. Sometimes I pity young guys following his “Dear kings” series because he is living happily at home.” the lady added.
Responding to the post, the lawyer wrote;
“Yes. I am good to my wife because she is submissive. When I speak to her, she bow her head and fold her hand behind her back,”
“She doesn’t check my phone. She was doing that when we got married newly but I told her I am a polygamous man and that she can’t be chasing away my potential second wife so she stopped,”
“She doesn’t nag me or disturb me when I don’t have money. She…
Source: Linda Ikeji