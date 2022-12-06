Kanye West tells Jewish people to forgive Hitler in new video

Kanye West has called on Jewish people to forgive Adolf Hitler for killing millions of their ancestors.

The rapper did a new interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and anti-Semitic White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

West, once again wearing a full gimp mask covering his eyes and mouth, declared his sympathies for Adolf Hitler.

He said Jews have caused Hitler’s bad reputation because “they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country.”

West reiterated his stance that Jews cannot tell him who he can and cannot love and added that they “cannot force their pain on everyone else.”

He then called on Jews to forgive Hitler.

Kanye West said: “Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

Adolf Hitler is responsible for the murder of 6 million Jewish victims and 5 million non-Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Kanye also compared the Holocaust to abortion.

He said: “The Holocaust is not the…